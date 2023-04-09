Bank of Montreal Can Has $11.68 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $11,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

DRI traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,753. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.19%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,840 shares of company stock worth $15,961,460 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

