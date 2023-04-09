Bank of Montreal Can Has $13.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VGT stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $379.88. 278,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,767. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $406.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.02.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

