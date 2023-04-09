Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 23,332 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,332 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $11,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,414,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,876,000 after buying an additional 578,581 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,039,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,645,000 after acquiring an additional 59,090 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,277,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,312,000 after acquiring an additional 42,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,989. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $147.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.