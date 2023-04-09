Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,797 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.36% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 2,719 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $104,627.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $3,403,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,215.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Louis Steffens sold 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $104,627.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,752,812. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 2.3 %

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

TMHC traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.31. 680,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,300. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

See Also

