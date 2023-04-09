Barclays Boosts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $166.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $159.00 to $166.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.69.
Valero Energy Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $132.59 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66.
Valero Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
