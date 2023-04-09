Beldex Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $223.27 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0555 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $223.27 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,840.57 or 0.06591700 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00062302 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00020969 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00039235 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

