BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.53) to GBX 2,550 ($31.67) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.26) to GBX 2,900 ($36.02) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.32) to GBX 2,300 ($28.56) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.14.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.