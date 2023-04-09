BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stake Lifted by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in BILL were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 507.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of BILL by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,066,000 after acquiring an additional 141,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $657,697. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BILL Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $75.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.84. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BILL from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BILL from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

BILL Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

