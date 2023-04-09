BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOL has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in BIOLASE by 8.2% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth $51,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

