BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) & ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Critical Comparison

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and ImmunityBio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.85 million ($4.04) -0.44 ImmunityBio $240,000.00 2,978.24 -$416.57 million N/A N/A

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ImmunityBio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

9.9% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.7% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and ImmunityBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A -230.46% -35.35% ImmunityBio -173,569.58% N/A -117.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and ImmunityBio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00

ImmunityBio has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 448.78%. Given ImmunityBio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ImmunityBio is more favorable than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ImmunityBio beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza. The company was founded by Ronald Babecoff and Rami Epstein on July 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About ImmunityBio

(Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory. ImmunityBio was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.