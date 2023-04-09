Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.21 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $273.27 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $15.60 or 0.00055851 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00138934 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00037087 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001396 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000987 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001269 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000226 BTC.
About Bitcoin Gold
Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
