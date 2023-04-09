Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.79.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $126.80. The stock has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,617,616 shares worth $1,734,240,167. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Blackstone by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

