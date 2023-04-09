BMO Capital Markets Boosts Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target to $245.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KNSL. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $330.00.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $305.96 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $337.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.04 and a 200-day moving average of $290.90.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 27.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $1,110,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,740,269.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,792. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,012,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 434,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,543,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

