BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Position Decreased by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group decreased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,602 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Advisory Resource Group owned about 2.32% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $9,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 85.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,976,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,199 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,265,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,292,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 927,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,359,000 after acquiring an additional 50,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 43,975 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.95.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

