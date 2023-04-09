Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.39

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion and $203.08 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001382 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,857.09 or 0.06619261 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00062494 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00021140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00039214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00017552 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,660,688,967 coins and its circulating supply is 34,759,321,125 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

