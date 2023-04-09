Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CARR. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR stock opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

