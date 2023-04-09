Casper Price Tops $0.0426 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $464.75 million and approximately $8.16 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,626,671,502 coins and its circulating supply is 10,905,457,061 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,624,655,019 with 10,903,565,662 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04141695 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $7,045,769.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

