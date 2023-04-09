Celo Dollar Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $40.85 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003571 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,999,322 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

