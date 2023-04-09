Chapin Davis Inc. Acquires New Stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

