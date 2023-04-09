Chapin Davis Inc. Makes New $551,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,556 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.72. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

