Chapin Davis Inc. Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.4% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.64.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.05.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.