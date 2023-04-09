Chapin Davis Inc. Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,164,721 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FedEx Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $232.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.