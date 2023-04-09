Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,673 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 35.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.34.

NYSE WMT opened at $150.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.21. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

