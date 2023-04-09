Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases Shares of 53,031 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. CSX accounts for about 1.0% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after buying an additional 35,388 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in CSX by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $1,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.39.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

