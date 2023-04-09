Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases Shares of 819,629 Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 819,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of Dyadic International stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.56.

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

