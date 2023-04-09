Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Northland Securities

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $18.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.14.

CSSE opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $12,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 864,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,490,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $12,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 864,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lurie Christina Weiss acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,416.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 154.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 57.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

