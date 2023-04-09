China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CGA opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.98. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of China Green Agriculture as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

