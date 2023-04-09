Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF stock opened at $111.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.60.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $279,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Articles

