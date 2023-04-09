City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

City Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. City Office REIT has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City Office REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 470.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in City Office REIT by 736.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 25.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

