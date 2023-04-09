Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLAR. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clarus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Clarus in the third quarter worth $32,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Clarus by 112.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Clarus has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.12 million. Clarus had a negative net margin of 15.57% and a positive return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.24%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

