Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Purchases £147.56 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBGGet Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 868 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £147.56 ($183.26).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 6th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 15 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,013 ($12.58) per share, with a total value of £151.95 ($188.71).

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

CBG opened at GBX 876 ($10.88) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,684.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 964.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,002.24. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 843 ($10.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,200.93 ($14.91).

Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a GBX 22.50 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12,884.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.91) to GBX 950 ($11.80) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.52) to GBX 1,200 ($14.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,031 ($12.80) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,107.75 ($13.76).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

