Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Purchases £147.56 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 868 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £147.56 ($183.26).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

On Monday, February 6th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 15 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,013 ($12.58) per share, with a total value of £151.95 ($188.71).

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

CBG opened at GBX 876 ($10.88) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,684.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 964.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,002.24. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 843 ($10.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,200.93 ($14.91).

Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a GBX 22.50 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12,884.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.91) to GBX 950 ($11.80) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.52) to GBX 1,200 ($14.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,031 ($12.80) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,107.75 ($13.76).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.