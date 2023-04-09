CLS (LON:CLI) PT Lowered to GBX 190 at Berenberg Bank

CLS (LON:CLI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 205 ($2.55) to GBX 190 ($2.36) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.17) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

CLS Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CLS stock opened at GBX 134.60 ($1.67) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £534.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -673.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CLS has a 52-week low of GBX 127.80 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 231 ($2.87). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 147.43.

CLS Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a GBX 5.35 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is -4,000.00%.

In other CLS news, insider Anna L. K. Seeley purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £1,862,000 ($2,312,468.95). In related news, insider Andrew Kirkman sold 12,461 shares of CLS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.80), for a total value of £18,068.45 ($22,439.70). Also, insider Anna L. K. Seeley purchased 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £1,862,000 ($2,312,468.95). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,400,193 shares of company stock worth $186,230,045 in the last 90 days. 59.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLS Company Profile



CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.



