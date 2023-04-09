Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Receives “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of COEP stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeptis Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Coeptis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $988,000.
Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile
Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes generic and branded pharmaceutical products and cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a Vy-Gen drug product for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to provide the ability to pre-determine which cancer patients are most likely to benefit from targeted anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies therapies.
