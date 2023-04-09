Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Receives “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of COEP stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Get Coeptis Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeptis Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Coeptis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $988,000.

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes generic and branded pharmaceutical products and cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a Vy-Gen drug product for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to provide the ability to pre-determine which cancer patients are most likely to benefit from targeted anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.