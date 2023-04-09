Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cognition Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. Cognition Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $473,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

