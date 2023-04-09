Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Coinbase Global from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.72.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of COIN stock opened at $61.44 on Thursday. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.54.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $3,390,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,847,035.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $3,390,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,568 shares in the company, valued at $9,847,035.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $365,063.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 183,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,647.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 34,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,055 and have sold 304,098 shares valued at $16,537,363. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Get Rating

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

