Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $2,802,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $752,082.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $752,082.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,859 shares of company stock worth $2,484,987. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COLL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. 283,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,460. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $129.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.

