Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,276 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 147,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 40,199 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 490,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 429,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 73,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 328,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,877. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

