Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 14,775 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 121,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,698. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $48.71.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

