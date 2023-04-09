Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.34. 3,266,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $62.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.