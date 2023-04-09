Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 121.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 443,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after buying an additional 2,488,858 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth approximately $7,009,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 244.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 115,200 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth approximately $2,127,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,371. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $39.32.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

