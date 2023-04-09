Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $11.52 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned approximately 0.17% of MasTec worth $11,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MasTec by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 37.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.83 and a 200-day moving average of $87.63. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $103.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 207.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

