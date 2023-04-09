Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $18.59 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,606 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.7% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 35.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.34.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $150.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

