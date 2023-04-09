Community Trust & Investment Co. Lowers Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,395 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average is $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

