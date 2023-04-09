Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 1,340 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 47.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,836,000 after buying an additional 2,132,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after buying an additional 1,708,496 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $56,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,715,000 after buying an additional 1,036,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 111.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Barclays upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,788 shares of company stock worth $6,451,329 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

