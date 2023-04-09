Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 176 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Broadcom stock opened at $622.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $613.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.48. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The company has a market cap of $259.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

