Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 979 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $8,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered LPL Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.50.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock opened at $190.72 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.47 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.49 and its 200 day moving average is $229.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.52%.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

