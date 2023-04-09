Community Trust & Investment Co. Trims Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,734 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $14,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $153.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

