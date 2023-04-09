Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $47.20 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Compass Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 997,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,193 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up about 3.9% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $47,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fastenal by 82.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,307 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after buying an additional 1,544,650 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fastenal by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,181,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,525,000 after buying an additional 753,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,982,000 after acquiring an additional 617,123 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,076,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

