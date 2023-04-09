Compass Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Compass Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,577 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29,924 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 4.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $48,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.80. 5,963,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,208,331. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.21. The company has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.34.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.