Compass Capital Management Inc. Sells 368 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Compass Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group accounts for 0.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 142.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $93.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

